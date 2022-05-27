Tiruchy Mayor assures special fund for anganwadis

TIRUCHY: After the Corporation council members raised concerns about the quality of anganwadis in the city, Mayor Mu Anbalagan visited various centres across Tiruchy on Thursday and ordered for the renovation.

On Wednesday, during the urgent meeting of the council, several members complained about the lack of basic amenities and demanded rectification immediately. While a few members raised concerns about the poor infrastructures of the anganwadis functioning across the city and the Mayor assured of action.

As per the assurance, on Thursday, Mayor Mu Anbalagan along with the officials visited various anganwadi centres across the city. He also inspected the facilities available there and tested the quality of drinking water.

Subsequently, he asked the officials to enlist the requirements for the anganwadis and promised the respective council members for rectifying them soon.

He said that a special fund would be allocated to the renovation works for anganwadis. He also asked the officials to demolish the dilapidated anganwadi at Pandamangalam in Woraiyur and replace it with new building.