Ration items to be sold in packets soon: TN Minister Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: Speaking to reporters, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Sakkarapani on Friday said that Tamil Nadu authorities have been ordered to work with neighboring states authorities to curb rice smuggling.

"Rice, sugar and pulses would soon be available in pockets in ration shops,” said Sakkarapani.

He also said that the biometric system has reduced the number of errors in ration shops and in case of any irregularities in the ration shops, public can lodge a complaint by calling 1967 and 1800 425 5901.