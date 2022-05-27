Priest-cum-panchayat secy murdered in Madurai, 3 held

MADURAI: A 51-year-old temple priest, who is also the secretary of Thatchanendal village panchayat, in Madurai district, was allegedly murdered by an armed gang near Varichiyur around 6.15 am on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that there was enmity between the victim, S Lakshmanan of Thatchanendal, and his relatives over traditional honours (adorning parivattam), in Karuppukkal Kaliamman Temple at Thatchanendal.

On Thursday, three men intercepted Lakshmanan and attacked him with machetes and logs. Lakshmanan, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Madurai, but he died on the way, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Valli (45), wife of the victim, Karuppayurani police filed a case under Section -302 of IPC. Later, three persons, Sarathkumar (27) of Karuppukkal and his brother Singaraj (25) of Sevalpatti and their friend Manikandan (33) from Kodaikanal, were arrested.