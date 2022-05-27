Man murders nephew over family dispute in Latheri, arrested

VELLORE: Police registered a case and are investigating the death of youth caused by his uncle over a family dispute on Wednesday night. Tarun Kumar (20) son of Jayasankar Naidu of Bengaluru was staying in the latter’s kin house at Chinna Latheri and studying in second year in a local polytechnic. Trouble started when Tarun Kumar passed remarks about his uncle Ramesh’s daughter on her talking endlessly on her cell phone. This enraged Ramesh and he assaulted Tarun Kumar. The youth informed his mother Girija and she came to Ramesh’s house on Wednesday and questioned him about the attack on her son. This lead to an argument again and an enraged Ramesh assaulted Tarun injuring him grievously. He was rushed to Vellore GMCH where he succumbed on Thursday. Police arrested Ramesh.