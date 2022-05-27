Health Secy expresses concern over Covid spike in specific parts of TN

CHENNAI: With subsequent cluster cases from educational institutions in the State and increasing cases in other parts of the country, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation officials and district Collectors to intensify the Covid preventive strategy.

In a letter to all the district Collectors, he expressed concern stating that higher Covid numbers are being recorded in places like Mumbai and Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala and steady but definite increase in Chennai (Adayar, Teynampet, Annanagar, Perungudi, Kodambakkam among other zones), neighbouring districts Chengalpattu in particular and odd cases in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur.

He wrote that it was a public health concern that apart from small institutional clusters, a few are also getting contact positives from person picking it up after attending functions. So far, there has been no significant increase in hospitalisation but if the increase in numbers is not checked and co-morbid and elderly get affected, it may be a concern.

He stated that it was an indirect pointer to the need that immunity levels are waning making the community susceptible for variants, sub variants and lineages.

The Health Secretary also emphasised on vaccination against Covid and said that despite over 93.74 per cent first dose and over 82.55 per cent second dose, those above 18 years of age, about 43 lakh persons, are yet to take first dose in all eligible age groups, and more than 1.22 crore persons are yet to take second dose. There are about 13 lakh eligible people for free booster dose, who have not yet taken the vaccine.

He stressed that authorities should take efforts that the eligible persons get vaccinated and those with symptoms should not ignore and attend functions or offices and make others vulnerable. They are instead instructed to test themselves, isolate till results come and if positive, get treated at home or in hospital depending on clinical needs. Comorbid elderly continue to be vulnerable and thus, mask should be used in crowded, closed places and where there is a possibility to get in touch with contacts.

He further said that health, local bodies and relevant stakeholders should continue to have surveillance and keep track of numbers. It is significant to involve all concerned to not allow any drift or slackening in the efforts, he added.