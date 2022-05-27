Exemption for disabled persons from Tamil exam in TNPSC

CHENNAI: The State government issued an order exempting persons with disabilities from writing the Tamil Language examination in competitive examinations conducted by the selection commissions in Tamil Nadu.

Disabled candidates are exempted from the compulsory exam which is the primary written examination among the two levels conducted by the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Board, such as Group 1, 2 2A.

This exemption for persons with disabilities applies not only to the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Selection Board but also to all competitive examinations conducted by other selection commissions in the State and to written examinations conducted by the recruitment officers as required.

It applies to disabled persons with disabilities less than 40%. Candidates wishing to avail this exemption are advised to obtain relevant disability certificate.