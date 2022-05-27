DMK Rajya Sabha candidates file nominations at Secretariat

CHENNAI: All three DMK Rajya Sabha candidates filed their nominations at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday.

Three candidates R Girirajan, KRN Rajesh Kumar and K Kalyana Sundaram presented their nomination papers to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan. The three candidates were accompanied by DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan and DMK Rajya Sabha MPs Kanimozhi, TR Balu and Tiruchi Siva.