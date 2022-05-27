DMK Rajya Sabha candidates file nominations at Secretariat

CHENNAI: All three DMK Rajya Sabha candidates filed their nominations at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday.
Three candidates R Girirajan, KRN Rajesh Kumar and K Kalyana Sundaram presented their nomination papers to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan. The three candidates were accompanied by DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan and DMK Rajya Sabha MPs Kanimozhi, TR Balu and Tiruchi Siva.
The 6 Rajya Sabha seats for Tamil Nadu is set to get vacant as the tenure of three DMK MPs TKS Elangovan, RS Bharathi and KRN Rajesh Kumar and three AIADMK candidates A Navaneetha Krishnan, SR Balasubramoniyan and A Vijayakumar will end on June 29. As DMK captured power with a thumping majority DMK gets an additional Rajya Sabha seat due to which AIADMK will get only two seats.
Ending the long pending speculation, AIADMK announced its two candidates on Wednesday night but Congress which was given a single seat in DMK alliance is yet to announce its candidate.