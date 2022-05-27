Copper urn with anklets discovered near Arani

ARANI: A copper urn with anklet rings was discovered while digging to lay foundation for a house in a village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday. Munusamy of Mullandram village near Arani wanted to build a house on some land nearby and so when he started digging he found a spittoon sized copper pot at a depth of 3 feet. His wife Sakunthala took the pot to her house. However, the local VAO got wind of the discovery and informed the local police who came to the house along with revenue officials and took away the urn which contained 14th century artefacts, including pieces of silver anklets and broken bits of arm bands. The artefacts were taken to the taluk office and state archeology department was informed.