12 years later, Theni’s link to Madurai back on tracks

MADURAI: The much-awaited –Madurai-Theni passenger train service resumed after a gap of 12 years on Thursday. On a rainy evening, scores of people, including politicians and rail staff witnessed the inaugural run of the train, which departed on track along the sixth platform at Madurai junction.

The train decked with colorful flowers and balloons on wagons started at 6.45 pm, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility at a programme in Chennai. The new gauge converted Madurai – Theni (75 km) section was completed at a cost of Rs 506 crore, sources said.

At a programme in Madurai junction, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, Southern Railway, Padmnabhan Ananth flagged off the service. The inaugural function led by the Prime Minister was telecast live on a giant screen on the sixth platform at Madurai junction. G Thalapathi, Madurai North MLA, M Boominathan, Madurai South MLA, Sellur K Raju, Madurai West MLA and the rail staff members were present, sources said.

Much to the delight of passengers, the section offers a reliable, faster and cheaper mode of transport, especially for agricultural purposes. Some joyous passengers even took selfies in front of the inaugural train.

Several rail staff boarded the inaugural run of Madurai – Theni -unreserved express (06701).

With effect from May 27, 2022, the unreserved express special regular services will be run between Madurai junction and Theni as detailed below. Madurai Junction - Theni unreserved daily express special (06701) will leave Madurai at 8.30 am and reach Theni at 09.35 am, the same day. On return, the Theni – Madurai Junction unreserved daily express special (06702) will leave Theni at 6.15 pm and reach Madurai junction at 7.35 pm, the same day.

The train bound for Theni would halt at stations, including Vadapalanji, Usilampatti and Andipatti. The train has 10 general second class coaches and two luggage /brake vans, sources said.