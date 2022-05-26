Tiruchy Corporation passes sewage treatment plant proposal

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation council on Wednesday cleared a proposal to set up a sewage treatment plant at a distance of one km from the upcoming integrated bus terminal at Panchapur.

At an urgent meeting of the council chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan, members continued to raise complaints about the lack of basic amenities in their respective wards.

While the zonal chairperson Vijayalakshmi Kannan demanded to rectify the defective streetlights, Anbalagan replied that as a zonal chairperson, she can resolve such issues and advised members to discuss only developmental projects which are in the pipeline.

Among other things, the Mayor said that the council has decided not to collect any fee for local vehicles on Srirangam temple premises.