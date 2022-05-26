Six women engaged in MGNREGS work injured as car runs amok

MADURAI: Six women workers suffered injuries after a speeding car hit them at Chokkanathanputhur near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

The victims are workers engaged in the hundred-day rural employment guarantee programme.

They have been identified as Vadakasi, Kaliammal, Mariammal, Karuppayi and Kaliammal, sources said. Sethur police rushed to the spot and took the victims by emergency ambulance van to Sivagiri Government Hospital, Tenkasi district. Later, the victims were referred to Tenkasi Government Hospital, sources said. Investigations revealed that the car driver identified as Thangaraj of Puliyangudi lost control while driving and hit them. Based on a complaint, Sethur police have filed a case. The car driver has been secured.