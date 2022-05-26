NIT-T gets Rs 19 cr supercomputer

TIRUCHY: The supercomputer facility will enhance the exponential increase in research output and the involvement in societal projects focusing on health, agriculture, weather, financial services, social media as well as the in-house projects by all 17 departments of the NIT, Tiruchy (NIT-T), said director of NIT-T G Aghila on Wednesday.

It is the only NIT to be part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) amongst all other IITs and NABI with an objective to empower technology institutions with high-performance computing capabilities that can be used for solving computationally intensive problems.

The institution has been sanctioned a supercomputer worth Rs 19 crore by the MeITY and the DST.

“This facility will be a milestone for the Institute,” said Bhaskar Bhat, chairman, Board of Governors, NIT-T.