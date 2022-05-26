‘Need to change service rules for TNAS’

CHENNAI: After the Madras High Court directed the state to consider establishing Tamil Nadu Administrative Services, legal experts say that is possible only when the state is amending the state civil services rule. It would provide equal opportunity to all the officers who are coming under Group-I category.

“Candidates appointed to other services falling under Group-I service are not inferior to those persons, who are appointed to the post of deputy collectors. All the candidates are selected through the competitive examination for Group-I Service,” the judge held while disposing of a matter filed by several Group-I officers who are serving as joint director and assistant directors to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Speaking to DT Next, Justice (retired) D Hari Paranthaman said, “I have not read the order fully. However, in my opinion there is nothing wrong in giving equal opportunities to all the officers of Group-I to make them as the IAS officers by bringing them under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services category and then to confer them.” He also noted that there is a provision available to confer a least section of non-TN civil service officers to the IAS postings with the approval of the Centre.

It is noted that as per Rule 5 in Special Rules for the Tamil Nadu Civil Service provides for only certain posts under the definition Deputy Collector are eligible to be promoted under IAS cadre.

According to KM Vijayan, senior advocate, inclusion of more officers into the TN civil services list or by establishing the Tamil Nadu Administrative Services could be done under Article 309 (Recruitment and conditions of service of persons serving the Union or a State Subject to the provisions of this constitution) and the same can be done by the state through the Governor.

“Rule (5) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services can be amended now by enabling other officers in the Group-I to get the chance to enter into the central administrative services,” the senior advocate told DT Next.

Meanwhile, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan stated that this direction is an example of fast eroding distinction between the judiciary and the executive. He further said that the government will get the legal opinion on the April 28 order of the Madras HC.