Katpadi junction to have separate arrival, departure terminals

TNEB and corporation engineers were also doing sorties, looking out for faulty cable lines and worn out wires. Police also visited the terrace of highrise buildings.

Cutting across party lines, the BJP, AIADMK and DMK workers were also seen installing festoons and banners hailing PM Modi and CM MK Stalin.

The Vellore region will get a shot in the arm when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the renovation of Katpadi railway junction at an estimated Rs 365 crore on Thursday. It will become operational within a couple of years, railway sources said.

The crucial junction currently handles 120 trains daily in addition to goods rakes and handles around 30,000 passengers. Railway officials acceded that present footfalls decreased from the 2 lakh daily passengers prior to the pandemic related lockdown.

“The station upgrade will benefit the city as lack of air services in Vellore has resulted in up country visitors having to rely on Katpadi junction to reach their destinations,” said Vellore District Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy.

Though located at one end of the town on the Vellore – Chittoor highway and facing traffic issues during peak hours, sources revealed that all “this would be a thing of the past as such issues have also been considered in the station upgrade plan,” a railway official said.

Once completed, the junction will extend beyond the three-arched ROB which passes over the tracks and will have 5 dedicated passenger platforms and one goods platform with a dedicated trolley path with lifts to ensure smooth goods movement, it was revealed.

Seating lounges for different passenger classes will be added to the existing facility while multilevel car and two-wheeler parking is planned for 180 cars and 900 two-wheelers. “In addition, regular parking will be improved to accommodate 220 cars, 1,100 two wheelers and 170 autos. Moving up floors will be through escalators and lifts,” sources said.

“A boon for transit passengers is the proposed 3,000 sqm commercial space which will house budget hotels, food courts and retail kiosks making it unnecessary for passengers to leave the station for any need,” Sathiyamoorthy added.

Separate arrival and departure terminals – similar to airports – each of 10,250 sqm will be part of the total built up area of 30,000 sqm. To increase natural lighting and reduce power bills, skylights will be installed and solar panels set up atop buildings and platform roofs, sources said. “The entire area will be tastefully landscaped,” an official noted.