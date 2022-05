CHENNAI: Nirdeshak, a survey vessel of the Indian Navy, was launched at Kattupalli near Chennai on Thursday.

Nirdeshak is one of the four survey vessels (large) that is expected to enhance the hydrographic and oceanographic survey capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The defence ministry, in a release said Nirdeshak is another milestone in indigenous shipbuilding, upholding the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.