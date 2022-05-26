Govt doctors remove 6 kg cancerous tumour from Vellore woman

VELLORE: In a rare operation, a combined team of doctors from various specialties removed a 6 kg cancerous tumour from the stomach of a woman at Vellore Government Medical College Hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Dean Dr R Selvi, a team of doctors including surgeons, gastrointestinal specialist, anesthetists and urologists operated for 8 hours on Avaranji (55) wife of Chandran a farmer of Irayur village in Anaicut taluk in Vellore district and successfully removed the cancerous tumour, recently.

She was discharged on Tuesday. The patient had improved so much that she was able to walk by herself, the Dean said.