ECI to take action against RUPPs in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) in an order, said that it will review and take action against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in Tamil Nadu, sources said on Thursday.

The sources also informed that the action will be taken on grounds of non-compliance of statutory requirements under the Representation of the People (RP) Act

“I am directed to forward herewith Commission’s Order dated May 25, 2022 regarding Enforcement of compliances in r/o Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) (copy enclosed) along with list of registered unrecognized political parties pertaining to your State/UT with the direction to put this order and the list of RUPP on your websites for compliance and for affording an opportunity to anyone aggrieved by above action. In this regard your attention is invited to para 8.1 and 8.2 of the aforementioned order,” read the order.

Any aggrieved party can approach the Chief Electoral Officer concerned with full facts within 30 days of the ECI order, along with all the evidence, to seek remedial action.