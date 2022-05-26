Boy drowns, 2 friends die in rescue bid

TIRUCHY:Three boys drowned in a tank filled with rain water at Poosaripatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

Sources said that S Aswin Raj (14), a Class 9 student of Annavi Nagar at Poosaripatti village near Manapparai, along with his friends, M Manikandan (16), a school dropout, his brother M Murugan (13) a Class 8 student and another friend also a Class 8 student, went to take bath in a tank a km away from their village around 1 pm on Wednesday.

Aswin Raj accidentally moved to the deeper part of the tank and started drowning. On seeing this, Manikandan tried to rescue him, but he too started drowning and soon his brother Murugan followed suit. On seeing the three friends drowning, the other boy raised an alarm. Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue personnel on receiving information reached the spot and retrieved the bodies after searching for more than an hour.