750 kg gutkha, tobacco products seized, 5 held near Usilampatti

MADURAI: Madurai district police seized 750 kg of gutkha and tobacco products at Muthupandipatti village near Usilampatti on Wednesday.

Police sources said acting on specific inputs that a huge quantity of gutkha has been smuggled from Salem, a police team intercepted two cars on the Madurai-Theni Highway. The team found 67 bags stuffed with gutkha and tobacco products weighing 750 kg.

Five persons were arrested in this connection and were booked under the provisions of Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

The police also seized two cars and a motorcycle used for smuggling the banned products.