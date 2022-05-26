3 Telangana couples held for break-ins

COIMBATORE: Three couples, involved in several incidents of house break-ins across Tamil Nadu were arrested in Erode on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused hail from Telangana and are facing around 30 cases in 12 districts in Tamil Nadu, besides 40 cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The accused were identified as V Suriya (24), his wife Bharathi (22), D Mani (38), his wife Meena (28), D Vijay (42) and his wife Lakshmi. Police said that their modus operandi is that the women would go around with their children as alm-seekers to identify locked houses.

Based on their inputs, the men would execute the break-in during the night.

The cops attached to Erode Taluk police station caught one of the gang members roaming around in a suspicious manner at Rangampalayam area. During inquiries, it was revealed that they were involved in criminal activities.

The three couples were produced in the court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.