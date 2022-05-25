Woman commits suicide, financier held

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old woman committed suicide on Monday night after a financier abused her demanding money borrowed by her in Tirupur.

Police said Parimala, wife of Chandran from Rayampalayam near Avinashi and working as a contract wager at Town Panchayat office in Avinashi took the extreme step on Monday.

On Tuesday, her family members and more than a hundred people resorted to a sit-in protest in front of Avinashi GH, where the body of the deceased had been kept for post mortem.

They urged police to arrest Dhanasekar (31), from Rayampalayam, who abused her demanding the money back. Police later arrested him for abetting suicide.

Further inquiries are on.