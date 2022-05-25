Vaithilingam tells Rangasamy to stop blaming past govt over Smart City

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam on Tuesday asked Chief Minister N Rangasamy to stop blaming the previous Congress-DMK government and concentrate on the schemes his government is going to implement.

Talking to reporters here, Vaithilingam pointed out that a meeting was held to discuss the Smart City project after one year and said that this was done after he demanded it. Though the MPs were invited for the meeting, the NR Congress-BJP government held the Smart City project meeting without inviting him and the BJP Rajya Sabha member.

“I will raise the issue in the Parliament,” Vaithilingam said. Pointing out to the statement of the Chief Minister in the meeting that due to the delay caused by the previous government, schemes under the Smart City project could not be implemented, the Congress Lok Sabha MP said it was Rangasamy who created confusion where to start the Smart City project. He (CM) was confused whether to start the project at Oulgaret municipality or at Saidapet, Vaithilingam added.

Under the smart city project, the Centre will provide Rs 100 crore a year and the state will have to spend Rs 100 crore and in five years a sum of Rs 1,000 crores need to be spent, he said. Vaithilingam asked the CM to make his ‘defunct’ government functional and added that the present Home Minister A Namassivayam was Congress Minister in the last government and hence, people are aware who failed to implement schemes.