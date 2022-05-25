Tamil Nadu to launch CM's fellowship program in August

CHENNAI: The two years Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fellowship Program (TNCMFP) will commence from August, this year, and the State government has invited applications from interested candidates.

"TNCMPF aims to harness the energy and talent of young professionals to optimize the governance process and to enhance the service delivery of various policies and programs in Tamil Nadu, " said the State government in a statement.

Under TNCMFP, 30 fellows will be recruited and they will be provided works in 12 thematic areas with two Fellows for each thematic area and the remaining six of them will be assigned to the monitoring cell of the special program implementation department, which is the nodal department for implementing TNCMFP.

The 12 thematic areas are augmentation of water resources, housing for all, agriculture production, productivity and creation of market linkages, improving educational standards, improving health indicators, social inclusions, infrastructure and industrial development, skill development and entrepreneurship development, institutional credits, art and culture, ecological balance and data governance.

"The Fellow's role will be to monitor and evaluate identify issues and to aid data driven decision making on the assigned programs to address the gaps in service delivery and optimise the same inline with the global best practices", said the State government.

The candidates are required to possess a first class degree in any professional courses or masters in arts and science. Age limit for the candidates starts from the minimum age of 22 to maximum age of 35 for scheduled caste and scheduled tribes category The selection process includes three stages such as preliminary assessment which is computer based, followed by a comprehensive written examination and a personal interview. The examination process will be in July and the admission process will commence in August.

After the two years of Fellowship Bharathidasan University the academic partner of the state government will grant a post graduate certificate in public policy and management.