State-level meeting held for implementing TN policy for kids

CHENNAI: A State-level meeting was held in Chennai on Tuesday for consulting and finalising the implementation of Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children released in November 2021. About 50 higher officials from th government participated and offered their suggestions and views.

Additionally, suggestions from over 300 government officials were taken, both offline and online. Speaking to DT NEXT, an official with the Directorate of Social Defence said, “This is the 7th meeting held on implementation of the policy. Since it was released in November 2021, a coordination meeting was held and followed by zonal meeting at five locations such as Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur and Chennai in April this year.”

For each zonal meeting, nearly 25 government departments, non-profits and activists, participated, said department source. “All NGOs from these zones were called to share their inputs about the effective implementation of the policy. A few NGOs working for vulnerable populations at district-levels were also made part of the meetings,” added the official.

Opinions and suggestions made by all stakeholders have been listed out for the policy. After the higher officials feedback and the minister’s consideration, further steps will be taken.

Official sources state that scheme integration, service integrations and resource integrations were all taken as serious factors before the implementation of the policy.

The recent meeting was held in the presence of P Geetha Jeevan, Minister of Social Welfare and Women’s Rights along with Shambu Kallolikar, the Additional Chief Secretary.