Stalin’s trip down the memory lane

CHENNAI: A visit to a college turns anyone nostalgic, irrespective of his/her stature. Even a state Chief Minister is no exception to it. Chief Minister MK Stalin had one such nostalgic experience when he visited two of the most renowned lady’s colleges in the city, Queen Mary’s College in the morning and Stella Maris College later in the evening.

Inaugurating a skill development festival at Queen Mary’s College Wednesday morning, a nostalgic Stalin recalled his participation in the protest to prevent the demolition of the college in the previous AIADMK regime. “As I entered the college campus, I was reminded of my past memories, ” Stalin said, recalling the events leading to his late evening arrest in the AIADMK regime for expressing solidarity with the students’ protest to prevent the demolition of the college for constructing the state Secretariat there.

“I was taken to Cuddalore prison and kept there for a month. I have great pride in that. I have come to say that I have as many rights as the professors and students of the college. The place is called Capper. The prison I was lodged in Cuddalore was also called Capper. There are many unforgettable moments in my life. I take pride in informing you that supporting and expressing solidarity with the protesting college students in the past is one such incident, ” he added, before elaborating on the skill development and education promotion initiatives undertaken by his government during the last year.

Later in the evening, Stalin turned equally nostalgic at the 75th annual day of Stella Maris College, Stalin said that it was the same Stella Maris bus stop from where he used to take a bus to reach his school on Harrington Road. A visibly happy Stalin lauded the students of the college for giving a patient hearing to his speech and recalled how VIPs were made to abruptly wind up their speech during such events during his college days.