Six-day summer fest begins in Kodaikanal after 2 yrs

CHENNAI: Kodaikanal, a major tourist destination in Tamil Nadu for summer holidays, is on full-swing to welcome its guest for an engaging and educative holiday.

After a two-year pandemic-induced gap, Kodaikanal's Bryant Park is all decked up with animal figurines made of flowers. It is said that 25 varieties of flowers are at the display.

The six-day summer festival was inaugurated by Minister of Co-operation I Periyasamy.

Recently, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the 124th flower show in Ooty which too resumed after two years.