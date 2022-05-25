Schools for Classes 1-10 to reopen on June 13 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government announced that schools for students studying from Class 1 to Class 10 will reopen for the new academic year from June 13.

Announcing the schedule, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said for Class 11 students, schools will be reopened from June 27 and for Class 12 on June 20.

The minister also said that the board exams for Class 10 for 2022-2023 will be held from April 3. Likewise, for Class 11 students, the exams have been scheduled from March 14. For Class 12, the final exams will be held from March 13.