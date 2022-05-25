OPS demands action against YouTuber for insulting Lord Shiva

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday demanded the DMK government to take immediate action against a YouTuber, who allegedly insulted the Hindu god 'Lord Shiva', a popular deity at Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the Constitution of India that all the people have the "Right to Freedom of Religion", the AIADMK leader, in a statement, said "at the same time, Constitution does not have provisions to curse any religion".

Panneerselvam claimed that in the Cuddalore district a person called 'Minor Vijay' has vulgarised 'Lord Shiva and Thillai Kalli'S ritual' in his YouTube channel titled 'U2 Brutus'. "This was also condemned by the priests in Nataraja Temple at Chidambaram and they also demanded the arrest of Vijay", he added.

Stating that it was regret to note that the State government is silent when the situation was against the Constitution, the AIADMK coordinator pointed out that Tamil YouTuber who was running channel Karuppar Koottam was arrested after insulting Hindu God Murugan in a video and at the same time, a member of Hindu Peravai was also held for cursing the Muslim community.

Claiming that the AIADMK will not tolerate insulting the beliefs of any religion, Panneerselvam said "our party will also oppose any kind of intolerance against any religion".

Pointing out that the chief minister should be mutual between belief and disbelief of god, the deputy opposition leader of the House rued that though the chief minister claims that 90% of his party members were Hindus, still action was taken against those insulting Hindu gods.

"It was the duty of the government to take action against the persons, who insult any religion", he said adding "there would be a law and order problem if action was not initiated".

"Therefore, the chief minister has to take measures should ban UT Brutus YouTube channel, which had insulted the Hindu god and should ensure that this kind of issues should not occur in the future", he said.