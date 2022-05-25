Murugan released in video call case

VELLORE: Former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Sriharan alias Murugan was released from a case relating to his using the officially banned video conference call by the Vellore judicial magistrate I on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by Vellore central jail officials, Bagayam police registered a case against Murugan who was found using the video conference call facility to talk to relatives abroad when prisoners’ lawyers and visitors were banned from the prison due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Murugan argued his side of the case himself. Magistrate Arun Kumar said he was releasing Murugan from the case as the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond doubt.

Murugan was then escorted back to jail.