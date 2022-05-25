TamilNadu

Man orders perfume online, loses Rs 3 lakh to gang in Tiruchy

A gang that swindled up to Rs 3 lakh from a man who ordered a perfume on a popular online shopping firm is at large and cops are hunting for the suspects.
CHENNAI: Chandrasekhar from Alagapuri, Tiruchy district, had ordered a perfume worth Rs 303 on online shopping on March 24.

On March 26, Chandrasekhar received a call saying that he won a car worth Rs 12,80,000 and that he could receive it in cash.

The gang futher manipulated him and received Rs 3,50,000 from him as GST charge. Chandrasekhar who later realised that he was deceived, lodged a complaint with the Thuraiyur police.

Thuraiyur police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

