Man orders perfume online, loses Rs 3 lakh to gang in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Chandrasekhar from Alagapuri, Tiruchy district, had ordered a perfume worth Rs 303 on online shopping on March 24.

On March 26, Chandrasekhar received a call saying that he won a car worth Rs 12,80,000 and that he could receive it in cash.

The gang futher manipulated him and received Rs 3,50,000 from him as GST charge. Chandrasekhar who later realised that he was deceived, lodged a complaint with the Thuraiyur police.

Thuraiyur police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.