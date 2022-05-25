L-G Tamilisai pats prisoners for carrying out organic farming

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited the Central Prison at Kalapet here.

It may be noted that of the 36 acres in the prison, the prisoners has set up an organic farm in three acres and producing vegetables, fruits and medicinal plants using organic fertilizers. The Lt Governor, who witnessed the organic farm congratulated the prisoners.

She also congratulated the prison management for conducting dance, music and Yoga classes to enable prisoners to get relieved of their mental stress.

Later, talking to reporters, Tamilisai said that she is happy to see the organic farm managed by the prisoners. A stall will be provided for the sale of the produce of the prisoners at the Uzhavar Sandhai, she said.

The Lt Governor also said that the issue of the release of prisoners who had already completed their term will be considered on humanitarian grounds and also as per legal guidelines. It will take another two years to complete the construction of the Karaikal prison and till then the prisoners from Karaikal will be kept in the Central prison, she added.