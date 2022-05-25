Kodaikanal set to witness infra development

MADURAI: The 10-day ‘Kodai Vizha -2022’ got off to a good start in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, on Tuesday.

The summer festival along with the 59th ‘Flower Show’ was inaugurated jointly by Minister of Cooperation I Periyasamy, Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare MRK Panneerselvam, Minister for Food and Consumer Protect ion R Sakkarapani and Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan.

The Cooperation Minister said unlike other tourism destinations, Kodaikanal attracts a large number of foreign tourists. The Kodaikanal Lake was rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Moreover, free shops were set up for around 600 hawkers, he said.

Food Minister said Kodaikanal would soon witness a training centre for Cooperative Management on 20 acres.

The Tourism Minister said Mannavanur, which is situated 25 km from Kodaikanal, would soon open a new avenue for ‘adventure tourism’ for which the government had sanctioned at Rs 1.75 crore. Moreover, 1.25 acre of land has been identified near Vilpatti to create Helicopter tourism, he said. Hill station would open more venues to attract even more tourists, said Agri Minister.

Collector S Visakan accompanied them.