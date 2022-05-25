Kalimedu fire: One-man commission completes inquiry

TIRUCHY: The one-man commission of IAS official Kumar Jayanth on Tuesday recorded the statements of all the persons, who were injured in the Kalimedu tragedy and discharged after treatment.

After the fire tragedy during the Appar Sadhaya Vizha car festival at Kalimedu village in Thanjavur on April 27, which claimed 11 lives and injured 24 persons, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the spot and appointed Kumar Jayant as the one-man commission to conduct an inquiry into the incident and to submit a report.

Kumar Jayant, who inspected the tragedy spot on April 30, conducted an initial inquiry with the persons undergoing treatment. He also conducted an inquiry with the residents of the village and officials. As part of his investigation, the IAS official on Tuesday recorded the statements of 19 injured persons, six tahsildars individually for around four hours.

Talking to reporters, Kumar Jayant said, statements from officials have already been collected and the version of the injured victims, who were discharged after treatment, were recorded on Tuesday. “A detailed inquiry has also been conducted with eyewitnesses. A report will be submitted to the government shortly. The report will carry recommendations for preventing such incidents in future,” he added.