Horror in Chidambaram: Family of three, driver die in lorry accident

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a mini lorry on its way to Sirkazhi crashed into another lorry that was parked on Chidambaram bypass road killing a family of three and a driver.

Selvakumar (38), a tiles shopowner, from Salem's Thammampatti loaded his mini lorry with tiles and electrical tools for tiling work at his relative's place at Madhaanam in Sirkazhi.

Along with him, his wife Karpagavalli (27) and three-year-old child Midhun travelled in the mini lorry as Naguleswaran (25) drove the vehicle. Also workers Sivakumar (34), Karuppasamy (34) and Perumal (42) were seated behind at the open-top space.

On the wee hours of Wednesday, when the vehicle was at Koothankulam in Chidambaram bypass, the driver lost control and crashed at a stationary lorry. Naguleswaran along with the family of three died on the spot, and the three other workers at the behind were severely injured.

The mortal remains of the four were sent to Chidambaram government hospital. The three injured were taken to a hospital nearby for treatment. Annamalainagar police have filed a case and have launched an investigation.