'Free breakfast for govt students at 8.30 am, classes from 9 am'

CHENNAI: Marking the completion of a year in office, Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 7 announced in the Assembly five new schemes, including breakfast for State-run school children. Now, State Education Department officials are taking steps to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

Talking about this, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who addressed a press meeting at Kotturpuram Anna library, said,

"In the first phase, the scheme will be implemented for government school students in 21 corporations. As the project requires time to implement without any complaints and shortcomings, it is unlikely to kick start the project on the first day of school. Breakfast will be served to students at 8.30 am on the school premises, once the scheme gets started."

"Also, 30 minutes will be given for students to eat their breakfast and classes will begin at 9 am," he added.

