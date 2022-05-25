Elated ryots distribute sweets in central dists

TIRUCHY: Farmers across the Delta districts are elated over the early opening of Mettur Dam for irrigation and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets to the people and officials on Tuesday.

As soon as Chief Minister MK Stalin opened the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, farmers across the Delta region celebrated the moment terming it to be a historic day. They said that the move would be of immense support to kuruvai and samba farmers.

Farmers participating in the grievances meetings organised in districts like Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai, cheered after the release of water from Mettur and distributed sweets to officials and others around.

Meanwhile, farmers from Thanjavur urged the district administration to complete the desilt works at the extension canals of Uyyakondan and New Kattalai Mettu Vaikkal before the Mettur flow reaches the district. They also asked to ensure adequate stock of fertilizers and control the prices.