Congress flays Seeman for remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

TIRUCHY: Members of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress staged a protest here on Tuesday and burnt the portrait of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman condemning his comment against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The protesters, led by the state Youth Congress president Vichu Lenin Prasath, assembled in front of the district Congress headquarters and shouted slogans against Seeman and burnt the portrait of the NTK leader. They also demanded his arrest for making defamatory comment against the late Prime Minister.

Speaking to the reporters, Lenin Prasath said, NTK chief coordinator Seeman has been continuously making defamatory comments against Rajiv Gandhi for the past few days. “He must stop the slander otherwise a state-wide protest will be organised,” Lenin warned. He also said that youth Congress members would stage protest against him wherever Seeman goes and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate action against the NTK leader.