Woman stabs husband to death during attempt stop suicide bid

CHENNAI: A woman who tried to snatch the knife from her husband, who threatened to commit suicide, accidentally stabbed him to death in Tiruchy on Monday. Subsequently, the police secured the woman and are interrogating.

Sources said that the couple, M Dinesh Rajasekaran (28) and Lavanya (26), used to have frequent quarrel over petty issues. Dinesh at times used to threaten his wife that he would commit suicide.

On Sunday night, Lavanya had asked Dinesh to buy milk for their two year-old son. But, he returned home late after consuming liquor without buying the milk. This led to an altercation between the couple again.

While they were quarrelling, Dinesh suddenly took a knife, placed it on his neck and shouted that he would slit himself. On seeing this, Lavanya, who ran to snatch away the knife, accidently, pierced his chest. Dinesh, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the GH, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival.’

KK Nagar police have registered a case and secured Lavanya.

Further inquiries are on.