Woman, 2 sons found dead in house at Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old woman and her two sons, aged nine and four, were found dead at their house in Tirupur on Monday.

Police said Muthumari, a native of Tiruvarur district, had moved to the rented house along with her two sons Dharnish, 9 and Nithish, 4, at Sedarpalayam, barely 15 days ago following a dispute with her husband.

After preliminary inquiries, police suspect an illegal affair to be the reason behind the brutal murder. Tirupur City Police Commissioner AG Babu, who visited the scene of crime, said that her paramour had rented out the house by introducing Muthumari as his wife.

“Neighbours heard them having a noisy quarrel on Sunday night. He is now absconding and a search is on to nab him, while a probe is on with Muthumari’s husband. Four special teams have been formed to crack the case,” he said.

Police seized a blood stained iron rod from the crime spot.