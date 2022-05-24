TamilNadu

Chennai a 'city of killings', alleges AIADMK amid spike in murders

Chennai alone has witnessed 18 murders in the past 20 days, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami tweeted referring to news reports
Edappadi K. Palaniswami
PTI

CHENNAI: Pointing to murders here, the main opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday alleged that the state capital is getting transformed into a city of killings leading to a scenario of uncertainty as regards security for the people.

Chennai alone has witnessed 18 murders in the past 20 days, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami tweeted referring to news reports. In view of such incidents of crime, the capital city is getting converted to a 'city of killings' and a question mark hangs over the security scenario for the people as law and order situation has deteriorated, the leader of the opposition alleged.

Palaniswami slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the police portfolio, for 'not improving' the law and order situation in the state and instead concentrating all his efforts in 'stifling' the media which has led to apprehensions over Tamil Nadu's future.

