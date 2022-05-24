Shutters of Mettur dam open for Kuruvai cultivation; Stalin takes part

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday opened the sluices of the Mettur dam for Kuruvai cultivation in delta districts.

Water has been released, almost 20 days ahead of the customary date of June 12. Officials said that 3,000 cusecs was released initially and it will be gradually increased.

Water to be released till 28 January, next year, will help ‘kuruvai’ cultivation on 4 lakh acres in the delta districts of Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Cuddalore.