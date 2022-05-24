Shutters of Mettur dam open for Kuruvai cultivation; Stalin takes part

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday opened the sluices of the Mettur dam for Kuruvai cultivation in delta districts.
Water has been released, almost 20 days ahead of the customary date of June 12. Officials said that 3,000 cusecs was released initially and it will be gradually increased.
Water to be released till 28 January, next year, will help ‘kuruvai’ cultivation on 4 lakh acres in the delta districts of Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Cuddalore.
As on Tuesday, 8am, the dam realised an inflow of 10,508 cusecs and had storage of 117.760 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet.
Since the reservoir was built in 1936, the dam was opened in advance for ten years, 18 years on the exact date of June 12 and delayed in 60 years. And, this is the first time that the dam has been opened in the month of May, since independence.
After opening the dam, the Chief Minister MK Stalin showered flowers on the gushing waters.