Sharp decline in Covid cases in TN in last two months: Health Minister

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu has seen a dramatic decline in new cases of Covid and over the last two-and-a-half months in the state, there’s no Covid deaths in any district. With all precautionary measures in place, the state has contained the spread of the coronavirus, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Talking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport, the Minister said Tamil Nadu has witnessed a drastic fall in daily Covid cases, mostly below 50 of late.

Only one case of BA.4, a variant of Omicron, was detected at Navalur in Chengalpattu district and a similar case in the state of Telangana.

With the aid of a genome sequencing lab inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin to detect SARSCoV-2 variants, the state government has managed to detect the prevalence of the virus and provide timely medical assistance to the needy.

So, people need not worry about Covid, but they have to be cautious in adhering to the restrictions, he said.