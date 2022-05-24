Nominations for RS elections starts in Tamil Nadu today

CHENNAI: Nominations for electing six members for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu has commenced, on Tuesday.

Nomination papers will be available with K Srinivasan, Returning Officer and Secretary, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Secretariat and K Ramesh, Assistant Returning Officer and Deputy Secretary, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Secretariat, at the Secretariat between 11 am and 3 pm on any day from Tuesday to May 31 (except on May 28 and 29 as they are public holidays) and the filled nomination papers can be submitted with either the returning or the Assistant Returning officer.

The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny at the office of the Secretary, on June 1 at 11 am.

Following the scrutiny, the notice of withdrawal of candidature can be submitted either by the candidate or by any of his authorised proposers before 3 pm on June 3.

In the event of the election being contested, the poll will be held on June 10 between 9 am and 4 pm at the Legislature Committee Room in the Secretariat.

AIADMK, Congress yet to finalise candidates:

Despite the commencement of nomination for Rajya Sabha, AIADMK has not announced candidates for two seats.

Even Congress which has been allotted a single seat in DMK alliance is yet to finalise the candidate.

However, DMK has finalised and released its list of three candidates for Rajya Sabha.