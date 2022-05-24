Nellai Collector lauds rescue personnel

MADURAI: Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu on Monday lauded the relentless efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel, who managed to rescue three of the six victims trapped in the rockslide, which occurred on May 14, in a stone quarry at Adaimithippankulam in Palayamkottai taluk.

Talking to reporters, the Collector acknowledged the coordinated efforts of NDRF, TNFRS and departments of revenue police and mines and geology in the rescue mission. Six special teams have been deployed to conduct inspection in 55 stone quarries in the district.

He said the state had already provided Rs10 lakh for each of the victims under the CM’s fund and Rs 5 lakh each under the Construction Workers Welfare Board.