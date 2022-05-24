Monkeypox scare: Passengers from Africa to be screened at TN airports

CHENNAI: Talking about the prevalence of monkeypox in several countries, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that there are no such cases in Tamil Nadu.

He said that Monkeypox can be prevented by avoiding contact with animals, by isolating the infected person for 3 weeks and that there has been no death due to the infection.

"Passengers from African countries are advised to be screened at all airports in Tamil Nadu and to inform the respective District Deputy Director of Health Services if any person with symptoms of monkeypox comes to any government and private hospitals in the State," he said.

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, body aches, skin rashes, and blisters. Experts say that it takes 7 to 14 days for the disease to develop symptoms.