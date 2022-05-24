Minister inspects site for jallikattu stadium at Alanganallur

MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law P Moorthy on Monday paid a visit to Alanganallur and inspected a site to build a new stadium to accommodate scores of spectators to witness jallikattu.

The Minister along with Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar inspected the site at Keelakarai village under the limits of Alanganallur panchayat union.

The Minister said that a site measuring 65 acres has been identified at the village for establishing the stadium.

The inspection report would be forwarded to Chief Minister MK Stalin, who would take a final call. The Chief Minister had earlier announced the facility much to the delight of the spectators at Alanganallur.

The proposed facility would help to accommodate more number of foreigners and local spectators at Alanganallur than the usual site. It would also turn the locality into a major tourist attraction at the global level too, he said.