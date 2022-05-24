Ma Subramanian inspects Kanniyakumari Government Hospital

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the Kanniyakumari Government Hospital on Tuesday. He said that the additional buildings at the government hospitals are being opened for the benefit of the people as per the instructions of the Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Here are some of the announcements:

1) The hospitals will be equipped with oxygen bed facility, medical equipment, new primary health centers, and block level health units are being constructed in the district.

2) The Trauma Registry Software will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.26 lakh and new phases for Block Level Public Health Units will be constructed and strengthened at an estimated cost of Rs 2.59 crore.

3) The Health Minister said that new buildings will be constructed for 8 primary health centers operating in rural areas of Kanniyakumari.

4) In addition, new buildings will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore at Vadiveeswaram Government Urban Primary Health Center.

5) Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Health Rehabilitation Project, state-of-the-art health laboratory building is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 12 lakh in the Nagercoil Corporation.

6) Additionally, blood storage equipment will be provided at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 lakh.

7) The Health Minister said that in order to ensure each of health services in rural areas, at least 113 rural sub health centers in rural areas will be converted into welfare centers at a cost of Rs. 16.8 lakh.

8) Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospitals will be provided LINAC equipment worth Rs 14 crore to improve cancer treatment.

9) The hospital will also have the Tamil Nadu Integrated Kidney Care Programme for the benefit of patients with chronic kidney failure with modern dialysis machines and modern equipment for the treatment of kidney failure at an estimated cost of Rs. 13 lakh.

10) The Kanniyakumari Government Medical College and Hospital Emergency Rehabilitation Centers will be expanded at an estimated cost of Rs 54 lakh for the benefit of the mentally ill.