Just 3 feet left for Mettur dam to reach full capacity

COIMBATORE: The storage in Stanley Reservoir is inching towards its full level of 120 feet.

As on Monday, the dam was less than three feet short of its full level. At 8 am, the storage level stood at 117.280 feet and had storage of 89,198 mcft. However, the inflow gradually dipped to 12,777 cusecs in the morning and further to 9,000 cusecs at 5 pm. “Even though the inflow has slowed down, it still higher than the discharge. So, the level in the dam will go up. Yet, we are uncertain of the dam filling up by Tuesday morning,” said a PWD official.

The discharge has been maintained at 1,500 cusecs.