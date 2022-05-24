DMK enthused over Modi’s visit on May 26

CHENNAI: Burying political differences, the DMK-led State government is working overtime to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will visit Chennai on May 26. While the government is focused on diplomatic channels that must be intact between offices of the Chief minister and Prime Minister, the ambitious BJP functionaries are planning to rope in cadres to greet the PM.

The State police and top officials have also beefedup security, and the courtesy reception plans are on.

While the PM will lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai, his visit has triggered political activities in the State. While the State government is on the diplomatic path, the BJP headquarters is more enthused and will be carrying out the public relations works to score a few brownie points highlighting the central funds for Tamil Nadu.

The press information bureau in its latest bulletin said that the Prime Minister’s visit is a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity, and giving an impetus to ease living in the region. It also mentioned that these projects will help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and help create employment opportunities.