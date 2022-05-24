Dalit girl forced to drink poisoned juice dies, kin block road

TIRUCHY: A 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly forced to drink juice laced with poisonous substance by three unidentified men on May 12, died at a private hospital here on Sunday night and the relatives staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of the three unidentified culprits.

Police said the girl, who was studying B.Com second year at a private college in Tiruchy, was intercepted by the trio when she was going to her grandmother’s house and forced to drink the juice laced with poisonous substances and fled the scene.

The girl was admitted to a private hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

The hospital authorities alerted police on May 18 after knowing that she was forced to drink the poisonous juice.

BHEL police conducted an inquiry with the girl and registered a case under various IPC sections including attempt to murder.

The girl succumbed late on Sunday despite intense treatment, following which a post-mortem was conducted at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

Tension prevailed for some time as the irate relatives of the girl and locals

Hospital authorities alerted police on May 18 after knowing that she was forced to drink the poisonous juice by three unidentified men

staged a ‘road roko’ agitation on the busy Tiruchy-Thanjavur Highway demanding immediate arrest of the culprits behind her death. Police intervened and restored normalcy.

Police suspect a breakup might be the reason for the crime.

Further investigations were on.